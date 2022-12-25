PM Modi has given concrete shape to Malaviya and Vajpayee’s resolve for a progressive India: LG Sinha

Ghazipur: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday said Jammu and Kashmir was on the move with the commitment to establish peace and bring prosperity in the lives of people.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing the birth anniversary celebration of Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya and former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and paying tributes to them at Mahamana Inter College in Ghazipur, he said, “We are developing aspirational towns and aspirational panchayats to ensure benefits of progress and development in the country reach every household in J&K.”

The LG said: “The vision and values of the two great personalities continue to guide us on the path of peace and progress. Malaviya and Vajpayee dedicated their lives in the service of the nation. Malaviya made an unparalleled contribution to build strong national character in youth, women empowerment and Vajpayee laid the foundation for the modernisation of India and the progress of its people.”