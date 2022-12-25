PM Modi has given concrete shape to Malaviya and Vajpayee’s resolve for a progressive India: LG Sinha

Ghazipur: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday said Jammu and Kashmir was on the move with the commitment to establish peace and bring prosperity in the lives of people.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing the birth anniversary celebration of Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya and former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and paying tributes to them at Mahamana Inter College in Ghazipur, he said, “We are developing aspirational towns and aspirational panchayats to ensure benefits of progress and development in the country reach every household in J&K.”
The LG said: “The vision and values of the two great personalities continue to guide us on the path of peace and progress. Malaviya and Vajpayee dedicated their lives in the service of the nation. Malaviya made an unparalleled contribution to build strong national character in youth, women empowerment and Vajpayee laid the foundation for the modernisation of India and the progress of its people.”
Remembering their significant contribution to the nation building, he said, “Malaviya and Vajpayee were instrumental in making development a powerful people’s movement. They created a new future for the country. It is our resolve to march together and realise their dream of making India a developed nation.”
The LG said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given concrete shape to Malaviya and Vajpayee’s resolve for a progressive India.
“Today, inclusive development and consistent systemic reforms brought massive changes in all sections and sectors, making a positive impact in the lives of many,” he said. “The PM has ensured good governance translates into inclusive growth for all and socio-economic development raises people’s living standard. Disparities across the sectors have been removed and the government is successfully fulfilling people’s aspirations.”
The LG said that the fourth industrial revolution, transformation in agriculture, and National Education Policy had opened new vistas of endless possibilities in livelihood generation and economic and individual growth.
“Today, India has become the fastest-growing economy and confident to achieve bigger goals,” he said.
Shedding light on the life of Malaviya, the LG said the establishment of Banaras Hindu University was his biggest effort in the direction of realising the dream of an economically strong, culturally, and educationally prosperous India.
“Malaviya was a staunch supporter of equality in society. He worked tirelessly to restore human dignity and empower the women. His ideologies and life deeds are continuously providing a new path to every generation to work selflessly for the wider interest of the country,” he said.
The LG also shared his experience of working with former Prime Minister Vajpayee.
“For Vajpayee, development meant empowerment of the poor, tribals, youth, and women. He firmly believed in socio-economic justice, equality, and transparency in the governance to establish a progressive society. He always believed that fruits of development must reach poorest of the poor,” he said.
The LG urged the people, especially the youth to work with a sense of collective responsibility for the upliftment of the underprivileged and safeguard the economic, social, and educational rights of all sections of the society as a befitting tribute to Malaviya and Vajpayee.