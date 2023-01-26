PM Modi, HM Shah, others greet people on Republic Day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders on Thursday greeted citizens on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister termed this year's Republic Day "special" as the nation is celebrating 'Azadi Ka Amrit' Mahotsav.

Everybody should unite to fulfill the dreams of the great freedom fighters of the country, he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter to greet the nation on the occasion. "Today, I salute all those freedom fighters, constitution makers and brave soldiers who have dedicated their lives to liberate, strengthen and protect the country," he wrote.

Extending his greetings Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called this day an opportunity for all Indians to strengthen the country's constitutional traditions. "Happy Republic Day to all the countrymen. This day is an opportunity for all Indians to strengthen the country's constitutional traditions and rededicate themselves to the resolve to build a new India. Salute to all the constitution makers and freedom fighters of India.”