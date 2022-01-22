PM Modi interacts with DCs of 5 Aspirational Districts

Baramulla: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday virtually addressed the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of Aspirational Districts of the country during which Deputy Commissioner Baramulla Bhupinder Kumar was also invited as the only DC from Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
This interaction with Deputy Commissioner Baramulla was the first of its kind and a great honour for being one amongst the five districts of the country. He was specially invited in the event as the Baramulla district has recorded overwhelming and remarkable performance thrice in subsequent NITI Aayog's delta rankings.
On the occasion, Prime Minister enquired from the Deputy Commissioner about the success of the District Baramulla in achieving better results within the given resources.
Deputy Commissioner Baramulla apprised the Prime Minister about the initiative and the platform provided by NITI Aayog which identified the critical gaps and ensured the multi-stage monitoring besides, raising the stakes of the field functionaries from the front line worker to Deputy Commissioner in achieving the targets.
Deputy Commissioner Baramulla highlighted the achievements made in sectors like Agriculture and Water Resources, Health and Nutrition, Skill Development and Financial Inclusion and Basic Infrastructure. The systematic governance systems, better coordination, excellent convergence of funds and functionaries created an environment for better result-oriented implementation of the schemes yielding desired outcomes that are reflective of the change in the lives of the common masses, Bhupinder Kumar added.
Later, CEO NITI Aayog Amitabh Kant appreciated the efforts and tremendous progress made by Baramulla during this period amongst the Aspirational Districts.
It is worth mentioning here that District Baramulla has secured three times awards worth Rs. 19 crores through challenge mode in the Champions of Change initiative of NITI Aayog. The event was virtually attended by the Chief Ministers of the States and Lt. Governors of UTs including Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha and Union Ministries.