PM Modi lauds 'jeet ka chauka’

He said he is not against any individual or any particular family, but his concern is about democracy.

Central agencies' action against some opposition leaders, recently in Maharashtra, have drawn sharp criticism of the Modi government from their parties.

Modi also slammed rivals for augmenting fear among Indian students stranded in war-hit Ukraine and their families, and accused them of using regionalism to target "Operation Ganga", launched by his government to evacuate students, most of whom have been brought home.

The BJP's win in the four states where it was in power augurs well for the country in its 75th year of independence and shows people's faith in the party's policies and its vision for the country for the next 25 years leading to the nation's centenary year of freedom, the prime minister said.

Referring to Punjab, another state that went to polls and where the Aam Aadmi Party has notched up a massive victory leaving its rivals, including the BJP, far behind, Modi lauded his party's workers for their hard work under adverse circumstances. This portends well for Punjab and the country, he said.