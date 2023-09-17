PM Modi launches PM Vishwakarma Scheme | Thousands of J&K artisans to get benefits: LG

New Delhi/ Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday said that thousands of artisans and craftspeople of Jammu and Kashmir would get benefits of the PM Vishwakarma Scheme.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that attending the launch ceremony of ‘PM Vishwakarma Scheme’ by Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually at a J&K-level function organised in Srinagar, the LG said, “The scheme will directly benefit thousands of artisans and craftspeople of J&K working with their hands and tools.”

Thanking PM Modi for the transformative initiative, he said, “Our outstanding artisans with creativity and hard work have not only preserved the priceless heritage, diverse culture and traditions but also kept the wheels of socio-economic growth moving. These hardworking hands are the strength of the progressive society.”

Sinha said PM Vishwakarma Scheme honours the traditional skills of craftspeople and their exemplary commitment and dedication.

“It will ensure the Vishwakarmas are provided with financial assistance, skill upgradation and they are integrated with national and global value chains,” he said. “Traditionally, Vishwakarmas are considered as the drivers of growth. They are the personification of artistic power, lord of the arts, creator of diverse crafts and builders of enterprises. Unfortunately, the discriminatory system in J&K existed here for decades and imprisoned the aspirations of communities engaged in traditional skills.”

The LG said that under the guidance of PM Modi, they were working with the vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas’ to empower poor and deprived sections of the society.