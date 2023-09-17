PM Modi launches PM Vishwakarma Scheme | Thousands of J&K artisans to get benefits: LG

New Delhi/ Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday said that thousands of artisans and craftspeople of Jammu and Kashmir would get benefits of the PM Vishwakarma Scheme.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that attending the launch ceremony of ‘PM Vishwakarma Scheme’ by Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually at a J&K-level function organised in Srinagar, the LG said, “The scheme will directly benefit thousands of artisans and craftspeople of J&K working with their hands and tools.”
Thanking PM Modi for the transformative initiative, he said, “Our outstanding artisans with creativity and hard work have not only preserved the priceless heritage, diverse culture and traditions but also kept the wheels of socio-economic growth moving. These hardworking hands are the strength of the progressive society.”
Sinha said PM Vishwakarma Scheme honours the traditional skills of craftspeople and their exemplary commitment and dedication.
“It will ensure the Vishwakarmas are provided with financial assistance, skill upgradation and they are integrated with national and global value chains,” he said. “Traditionally, Vishwakarmas are considered as the drivers of growth. They are the personification of artistic power, lord of the arts, creator of diverse crafts and builders of enterprises. Unfortunately, the discriminatory system in J&K existed here for decades and imprisoned the aspirations of communities engaged in traditional skills.”
The LG said that under the guidance of PM Modi, they were working with the vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas’ to empower poor and deprived sections of the society.
“I am confident 'PM Vishwakarma Scheme' will bring revolutionary transformation in the lives of our Vishwakarmas,” he said.
Sinha highlighted the key initiatives taken by the J&K administration for the socio-economic development of the families engaged in traditional skills and handicrafts and handloom sectors.
“Handloom and handicrafts are emerging as two very important pillars of our economy. The government has recognised more than 29 other crafts and brought them under the ambit of handicrafts and handloom sector. With the continuous support and guidance from the PM, we have been successful in doubling the exports of handicrafts and handloom,” he said.
The LG also called upon all the sections of society to identify and isolate the elements trying to disrupt peace and development.
“Conflict profiteers have constructed their houses in foreign countries, sent their children abroad for studies, and made the poor suffer. We have decimated that ecosystem and dismantled the network of such conflict profiteers. We have overcome many challenges in the last three years to bring peace and prosperity in the life of the common man,” he said.
Sinha also highlighted the efforts to bring transparency and accountability in the governance process.
“Those who never allowed talent, merit, and hard work to flourish, now have problems with the transparent, honest, and accountable system. I want to tell them that under the leadership of PM Modi, rights of people will always be safeguarded, only merit will be promoted and the ecosystem of good governance and transparency will be further strengthened,” he said.
Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, Kaushal Kishore called for connecting maximum traditional artists and craftspeople with the PM Vishwakarma Scheme.
He commended the progress registered by J&K under various schemes and also assured all support and assistance to the women folks in establishing industrial units.
Fayaz Ahmad Bhat, a tailor from Srinagar received a Vishwakarma ID card and certificate from the PM in Delhi.
He is an expert in traditional Pheran making.
He has been working for the last 40 years with the single-minded pursuit of excellence in this traditional art.
PM Vishwakarma would be fully funded by the Centre with an outlay of Rs 13,000 crore.
Under the scheme, the Vishwakarma would be registered free of charge through Common Services Centres using the biometric-based PM Vishwakarma portal.
They would be provided recognition through PM Vishwakarma certificate and ID card, skill upgradation involving basic and advanced training, toolkit incentive of Rs 15,000, collateral-free credit support up to Rs 1 lakh (first tranche), and Rs 2 lakh (second tranche) at a concessional interest rate of 5 percent incentive for digital transactions and marketing support.
The scheme aims to strengthen and nurture the Guru-Shishya parampara or family-based practice and cover the 18 traditional crafts including carpenter, boat maker, armourer, blacksmith, hammer and tool kit maker, locksmith, goldsmith, potter, sculptor, stonebreaker, cobbler (shoe smith and footwear artisan), mason (Rajmistri), basket, mat, broom maker, coir weaver, doll and toy maker (traditional), barber, garland maker, washerman, tailor, and fishing net maker.
District Development Council (DDC) Srinagar Chairman, Aftab Malik; Commissioner Secretary Science and Technology, Saurabh Bhagat; Commissioner Secretary Industries and Commerce, Vikramjit Singh; and ADG, CPWD, R K Dhiman were also present on the occasion.