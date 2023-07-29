PM Modi pays tributes to Imam Hussain (AS)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday paid tributes to Imam Hussain (AS), a grandson of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), on Saturday, saying his courage and commitment to the ideals of justice and human dignity were noteworthy.

Muslims across the world, especially Shias, commemorate the death of Imam Hussain (AS) on this day in the battle of Karbala. Better known as “Ashura”, it is the 10th day of the Islamic month of Muharram.

“We recall the sacrifices made by Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS). His courage and commitment to the ideals of justice and human dignity are noteworthy,” Modi said on Twitter.