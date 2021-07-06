PM Modi pays tributes to Mookerjee on birth anniversary

New Delhi: Paying tributes to Syama Prasad Mookerjee, who had founded the Bharatiya Jana Sangh in 1951, on his birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he devoted his life to India's unity and progress, and his lofty ideals motivate millions across the nation.

Mookerjee led a campaign against Article 370, which gave special powers to Jammu and Kashmir, and died under detention in the erstwhile state in 1953.

He was born in Kolkata in 1901.

The Jana Sangh was the progenitor of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which was founded in 1980.