PM Modi reaches train mishap site, takes stock of situation

In a similar accident on August 2, 1999, the Brahmaputra Mail collided with the Awadh-Assam Express near Gaisal in Assam, which claimed the lives of approximately 290 people.

PM Modi said that directions had been given to probe the train accident and that whoever was found guilty would not be spared.

His remarks came during his visit to Fakir Mohan Hospital, Balasore, where some of the passengers injured in Friday’s accident involving three trains were admitted. “It’s a painful incident. The government will not be able to bring back, who lost their lives [in the accident], but the government is with their kin in this grief. This incident is very serious for the government. The government will leave no stone unturned for the treatment of those injured. Instructions have been given for every type of investigation and whoever is found guilty will not be spared,” PM Modi said.

“I also thank the Government of Odisha and all the officers of the administration here who tried to help the people with limited resources,” he said, adding that Railways was working towards track restoration.

He also thanked the people of Odisha, who came forward to help crash survivors, whether by donating blood or providing assistance in the rescue operation.

The PM visited the hospital after reviewing the situation at the site of the June 2 incident in which at least 261 people were killed and over 1000 injured.

PM Modi flew down to the crash site in an IAF chopper at Bahanaga Bazar Station in Balasore district and was briefed by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw about the train accident.

At the site of the accident, PM Modi reviewed relief works that are underway. He interacted with local authorities, personnel from the disaster relief forces and railways officials. He emphasised on the ‘Whole of Government’ approach to mitigating the monumental tragedy, according to government sources.