PM Modi salutes India’s rescue teams returning from quake-hit Turkey

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday saluted India’s rescue teams returning from earthquake-hit Turkiye.
Lauding the Indian assistance and disaster relief teams, which were deployed in quake-hit Turkiye, the PM said that in the last few years India had strengthened its identity not just as a self-sufficient country but also a selfless country.
He said that three NDRF teams were sent to the quake-affected Turkiye on February 7 following his directive to offer all possible assistance to the transcontinental country.
The Indian Army's medical team had also been deployed for providing extensive services to a large number of earthquake-hit people.
Addressing the personnel who had returned from quake-hit Turkiye, Modi said, "You have done great service to humanity and made India proud. We consider the world as one family and see it our duty to quickly help any member in crisis."
The PM said that India had strengthened its identity in last few years as a country of self-sufficiency, which was also selfless and helps other countries.
He said that India was always ready to be the first responder whenever there is a crisis in the world.
"We have to strengthen our identity as the world's best relief and rescue team," Modi said.
In a tweet, the PM said that their efforts in disaster response and relief measures have been commendable.
Earlier in the day, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the Indian Army's medical team deployed under 'Operation Dost' in Turkiye has touched down in India.