PM Modi salutes India’s rescue teams returning from quake-hit Turkey

The Indian Army's medical team had also been deployed for providing extensive services to a large number of earthquake-hit people.

Addressing the personnel who had returned from quake-hit Turkiye, Modi said, "You have done great service to humanity and made India proud. We consider the world as one family and see it our duty to quickly help any member in crisis."

The PM said that India had strengthened its identity in last few years as a country of self-sufficiency, which was also selfless and helps other countries.