PM Modi shaped J&K’s new destiny: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi shaped the new destiny of Jammu and Kashmir.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that at the Swachh Bharat Diwas Celebration event organised by the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj at Raj Bhawan, the LG while handing over land allotment orders to 245 landless beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Gramin (PMAY-G) from across J&K on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti thanked PM Modi for shaping a new destiny of J&K, which had achieved the historic milestone of ODF Plus under the 'Model' category.

He also inaugurated the 'Cashless Panchayats', adoption of BHIM-UPI mode of transactions in Gram Panchayats of J&K on the occasion.

Sinha also dedicated 13 Block Development Council buildings across J&K to the Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) representatives to mark the occasion.

He congratulated the Rural Development Department, representatives of PRIs, and citizens for achieving 100 percent cleanliness and Solid and Liquid Waste Management in all 6650 villages.

“Door-to-door collection of waste has been initiated in all the Panchayats, segregation sheds have been established, and a financial model has been developed to ensure the sustainability of the waste collection mechanism, thereby converting waste to wealth,” the LG said.

He shared the efforts of the J&K administration to bring socio-economic transformation in the lives of the people living in villages.