PM Modi speaks to Palestinian President

New Delhi: In a telephone conversation on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with the President of Palestine, Mahmoud Abbas, and extended his deep condolences for the lives lost at the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza.
Prime Minister Modi underscored the longstanding and deep-rooted ties between India and the Middle East, expressing his profound concern about the escalating terrorism, violence, and the deteriorating security situation in the region.
He took this opportunity to reiterate India's unwavering and principled stance on the Israel-Palestine issue.
President Mahmoud Abbas shared his perspective on the current situation and expressed his gratitude for India's support while also commending India's stance. In response, Prime Minister Modi assured that India remains committed to providing humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people.
The two leaders mutually agreed to maintain regular communication to address the pressing concerns in the region.
Prime Minister Modi had, on the previous day, expressed his deep sorrow for the tragic loss of lives at the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza.
In a post on social media, he conveyed, “Deeply shocked at the tragic loss of lives at the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, and prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured. Civilian casualties in the ongoing conflict are a matter of serious and continuing concern. Those involved should be held responsible."