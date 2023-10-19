PM Modi speaks to Palestinian President

New Delhi: In a telephone conversation on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with the President of Palestine, Mahmoud Abbas, and extended his deep condolences for the lives lost at the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza.

Prime Minister Modi underscored the longstanding and deep-rooted ties between India and the Middle East, expressing his profound concern about the escalating terrorism, violence, and the deteriorating security situation in the region.

He took this opportunity to reiterate India's unwavering and principled stance on the Israel-Palestine issue.

President Mahmoud Abbas shared his perspective on the current situation and expressed his gratitude for India's support while also commending India's stance. In response, Prime Minister Modi assured that India remains committed to providing humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people.