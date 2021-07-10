PM Modi to chair meeting of Council of Ministers on July 14

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to chair a meeting with the Council of Ministers on July 14 to discuss key issues amid ongoing Covid-19 crisis as well as other issues to take forward the country to fulfill his 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self reliant India) vision.

Sources said that the Prime Minister will take a brief plan from each of the ministers about their future roadmap to manage the crisis due to Covid-19 pandemic which has widely affected almost all sectors of the economy, especially the health sector, and other matters related to the growth of the country.

The meeting is expected to witness many notable issues and discussion related to key ministries like the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, now being handled by Mansukh Mandaviya, and education being taken care of by Dharmendra Pradhan.