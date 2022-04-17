PM Modi to kick-start development projects; industrial investments in J&K

Jammu: Formal launch of industrial investments worth Rs 70,000 Cr in J&K and initiation and inauguration of big-ticket development projects, stuck up for long, will be part of the itinerary of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his upcoming visit to Palli Panchayat in Samba to commemorate “National Panchayati Raj Diwas” on April 24.

Hence, hectic activities are underway both at the political and administrative level to make the visit, which is also being perceived to be the formal launch of BJP’s election campaign for ensuing assembly elections, a grand success.

While some big announcements by the Prime Minister with regard to PRI representatives are already being anticipated; the UT administration too has lined up its big and ambitious projects for the Prime Minister to kick-start, initiate or launch on this occasion.