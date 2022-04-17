PM Modi to kick-start development projects; industrial investments in J&K

Jammu: Formal launch of industrial investments worth Rs 70,000 Cr in J&K and initiation and inauguration of big-ticket development projects, stuck up for long, will be part of the itinerary of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his upcoming visit to Palli Panchayat in Samba to commemorate “National Panchayati Raj Diwas” on April 24.
Hence, hectic activities are underway both at the political and administrative level to make the visit, which is also being perceived to be the formal launch of BJP’s election campaign for ensuing assembly elections, a grand success.
While some big announcements by the Prime Minister with regard to PRI representatives are already being anticipated; the UT administration too has lined up its big and ambitious projects for the Prime Minister to kick-start, initiate or launch on this occasion.
Reports quoting official sources suggested that the foundation laying ceremony of Ratle, Kwar power projects over Chenab in Kishtwar district and inauguration of 8.45 km long Banihal-Qazigund road tunnel along Srinagar Jammu National Highway constructed at a cost of Rs 2100 Cr through virtual mode will also be part of the programme of the Prime Minister during his one-day visit, besides issuance of land-pass books to farmers and a special Gram Sabha session.
Formal launch of industrial investments of around Rs 70,000 Cr in J&K in the form of ground-breaking ceremony is also part of the programme chalked out for the Prime Minister.
On March 25, the Lieutenant Government Manoj Sinha, during his budget presser, had stated, “We have cleared investment proposals to the tune of Rs 27,000 Cr within a year’s time and allotted them land for their projects. The investment proposals are expected to cross Rs 70,000 Cr in the next six months.”
Close on the heels of frequent visits of the Union Minister of State in PMO Dr Jitendra, who is regularly monitoring the arrangements in Palli Panchayat in close coordination with the senior officials of central government and the UT administration, on Sunday former Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta reviewed preparations for the upcoming rally of the Prime Minister.
In this connection, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Vinay Gupta district president BJP Jammu at party headquarters in Jammu, wherein Kavinder said that people of J&K were energized over the Prime Minister’s upcoming visit and were eager to be a part of the rally.
He said, “Over 10,000 people from Jammu city are expected to participate in the rally. PM Modi’s visit would rejuvenate BJP cadre in the UT and make the electorate inclined towards the party and its leadership. It will strengthen the party in the UT of J&K.”
Earlier the J&K Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Finance Department Atal Dulloo joined by the ADGP Jammu zone Mukesh Singh visited Palli Panchayat late Saturday evening and reviewed arrangements, with particular focus on security, there.
Divisional Commissioner Jammu Dr Raghav Langer too was present there. They spoke to the officers entrusted with the responsibility for arrangements related to parking, seating arrangements and deployment of security and issued instructions. Deputy Commissioner Samba Anuradha Gupta too joined them as they reviewed the arrangements.