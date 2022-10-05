PM Modi took democracy to grassroots, brought investments, replaced stones with laptops in youth’s hands: Home Minister

“Abdullahs and Muftis gave stones and guns in the hands of youth. It was Modiji who brought a better opportunity to the youth and handover laptops and mobiles in the hands of Kashmir youth,” Shah said.

“Both Abdullahs and Muftis failed to provide housing to one lakh people. However, it was Modiji who since 2014 gave benefit to such people and provided one lakh houses to them.”

He said that after the abrogation of Article 370, democracy reached rural areas and it was this decision that democracy instead of being restricted to Muftis and Abdullahs reached the grassroots.

“Before that democracy was limited to three families including Gandhis besides 87 legislators and three parliamentarians,” the Home Minister said.

He said that Muftis and Abdullahs never allowed the accountability system to flourish across J&K so that their corruption and scams do not go public.

“During their 70-year rule, the Anti Corruption Bureau was never allowed to set up in J&K to hide their misdeeds,” Shah said.

He said both the Gupkar model and Modi’s model were before the people of Kashmir.

“It is up to the people to decide whether they want Modi’s model of development and prosperity or Gupkar model which stands for destruction,” the Home Minister said.

Ruling out any talks with Pakistan, he said that talks would be held with the youth of Kashmir, and people from Gujjar and Pahari communities but not with Pakistan.

“These suggestions are coming from the people who ruled J&K for more than 70 years. However, I want to say it clearly that I will not talk with a country that spreads terrorism across Kashmir. Instead, I will talk to people of Gujjar and Pahari community of Baramulla besides the youth of Kashmir,” Shah said.