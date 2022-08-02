PM Modi, union ministers, CMs change social media DPs to tricolour

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday changed his display picture on social media accounts to the national flag and urged people to do the same as part of a collective movement to celebrate the tricolour.

Other senior BJP leaders, including union ministers and chief ministers, followed suit.

Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and Nitin Gadkari and chief ministers Yogi Adityanath and Shivraj Singh Chouhan were among a large number of party members who switched their profile pictures on Twitter to the national flag.