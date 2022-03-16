PM Modi urges children in 12-14 age group to get vaccinated

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged children in the 12-14 age group to get vaccinated and all those above 60 years to take the "precautionary" jabs. In a series of Tweets, the Prime Minister said: "Today is an important day in India's efforts to vaccinate our citizens. Now onwards, youngsters in the 12-14 age group are eligible for vaccines & all those above 60 are eligible for precaution doses. I urge people in these age groups to get vaccinated."

He said that India's vaccination drive, which is the largest in the world, is science driven. "We began work to create vaccines in early 2020, to protect our citizens and strengthen our fight against the pandemic," said PM in another tweet.