PM Modi urges states to clear power utility dues of Rs 2.5 lakh Cr

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday asked the states to clear dues of power utilities estimated to be around Rs 2.5 lakh crore to strengthen the energy sector which has to play a big role in accelerating the growth.

“The energy and power sectors have a huge role to play in accelerating India's progress in the next 25 years,” he said addressing the closing function of the 'Ujjwal

Bharat Ujjwal Bhavishya Power @2047' event virtually. “The strength of the energy sector is also important for Ease of Doing Business and is equally important for Ease of Living.”

Modi highlighted the financial problems being faced by the power utilities and asked the states to clear the dues as soon as possible.