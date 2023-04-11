PM Modi urges youth to visit border villages as part of Vibrant Village Programme

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday urged the youth of the country to visit border villages as part of the ‘Vibrant Village Programme’ (VVP).

Responding to a tweet from Amrit Mahotsav’s handle, PM Modi said, “Must have been a memorable experience. I would urge others, particularly the youth of India, to visit border villages. It would acquaint our youth with different cultures and give them an opportunity to experience the hospitality of those living there.”

Notably, as a part of the initiative, the youth from Odisha are on a visit to Kibithoo and Tuting villages in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Twitter handle of Amrit Mahotsav said, “#VibrantVillagesProgram is a great way to embrace cultural & traditional exchanges, celebrate the diversity of our remote border villages and bring them into the national mainstream. As part of this initiative, youth from Odisha is on a visit to Kibithoo & Tuting villages (sic).”