PM Modi’s 8-year Govt all-reaching, all-inclusive: Amit Shah

Bengaluru: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave an all-inclusive and all-reaching government in the last eight years.

Taking a swipe at the erstwhile United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government at the Centre, Shah alleged that there was "policy paralysis" then, while several scams also happened.

“In eight years PM Narendra Modi gave a ‘Sarva Sparshi, Sarva Samaveshi’ government to the country. There isn't any area where reforms didn't take place. We have taken an oath for the welfare of the entire society,” he said.

Shah, who also holds the cooperation portfolio, was speaking at the ‘Sankalp Se Siddhi’ event organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) here to celebrate 75 years of Indian independence.

In an apparent reference to the erstwhile Congress-led UPA government, Shah said, “There was a time before 2014 when the Prime Minister was not considered as a Prime Minister as every minister believed he or she was the PM.”