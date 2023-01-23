PM NAMES 21 ANDAMAN & NICOBAR ISLANDS AFTER PARAM VIR CHAKRA AWARDEES | This day will be remembered by future generations as a significant chapter in Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal: PM Modi

New Delhi: On Parakram Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in a ceremony to name the 21 largest unnamed islands of Andaman and Nicobar Islands after 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees on Monday via video conferencing.

An official spokesman in a statement issued on Press Information Bureau (PIB) here said that during the programme, the Prime Minister also unveiled the model of the National Memorial dedicated to Netaji to be built on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister greeted everyone on the occasion of Parakram Diwas and remarked this inspirational day is celebrated countrywide on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. The Prime Minister noted that today is a historical day for Andaman and Nicobar Islands and said, “When history is being made, the future generations not just remember, assess and evaluate it, but also find constant inspiration from it.”

The Prime Minister informed that the naming ceremony of 21 islands from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands is taking place today and they will now be recognised as the names of 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees.

He further added that the foundation stone of a new memorial in honouring the life of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose is being laid at the island where he stayed, and remarked that this day will be remembered by future generations as a significant chapter in the Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal.

The Prime Minister underlined that the Netaji Memorial and the 21 newly named islands will be a source of constant inspiration for the young generations.