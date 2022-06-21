PM Package employees’ promotion to be completed by July first week

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting with the administrative secretaries, DCs and SPs to review the implementation of promotion of PM Package employees. As per official sources, Administrative Secretaries briefed the Lt Governor about the progress. Majority of departments have finalized the seniority list and DPCs are under process.
“Hon’ble Lt Governor has fixed 7th July as the deadline for the completion of promotion process. This will bring a major relief to PM Package employees who have been demanding promotion for many years,” official sources said.
It may be mentioned that on June 8, Administrative Council (AC) in a meeting had approved the scheme for promotion of PM package employees. The scheme envisages maintaining a separate seniority for Kashmiri Migrant employees appointed under the PM package, by respective appointing departments which will run parallel to the seniority of regular employees and will take effect from the date of appointment against the supernumerary posts under the PM Package.
The Administrative Council had sanctioned creation of pre-facto supernumerary posts at corresponding higher levels to pave way for timely career progression of PM Package employees, by reducing the supernumerary posts at lower levels in the same ratio. These promotions will be based on seniority and eligibility requirements as per the recruitments rules.
Further, for maintaining the spirit of the PM Package, all posts under the Package have been re-designated as divisional level posts in Kashmir Division.
The new structure will provide avenues for in-situ promotion to all PM Package employees as per eligibility and seniority.
The implementation of the scheme is being monitored at the highest level to ensure that the eligible employees avail the benefits of the scheme at the earliest.