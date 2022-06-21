PM Package employees’ promotion to be completed by July first week

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting with the administrative secretaries, DCs and SPs to review the implementation of promotion of PM Package employees. As per official sources, Administrative Secretaries briefed the Lt Governor about the progress. Majority of departments have finalized the seniority list and DPCs are under process.

“Hon’ble Lt Governor has fixed 7th July as the deadline for the completion of promotion process. This will bring a major relief to PM Package employees who have been demanding promotion for many years,” official sources said.