PM pays homage to fallen heroes

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid homage to all those who lost their lives in Kargil protecting our nation on Kargil Vijay Diwas.

India celebrates Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 26 every year to mark the anniversary of the Indian Army’s victory against Pakistan in 1999. The armed conflict continued for more than 60 days at Kargil in Ladakh.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said; “We remember their sacrifices. We remember their valour.”

He also said, “Today, on Kargil Vijay Diwas we pay homage to all those who lost their lives in Kargil protecting our nation. Their bravery motivates us every single day. Also sharing an excerpt from last year’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’.”

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Mann Ki Baat radio programme urged people to salute the brave hearts who made the nation proud in 1999.