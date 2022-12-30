PM performs mother’s last rites in Gandhinagar

Gandhinagar: The last rites of Heeraben Modi, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, were performed at a crematorium in Gandhinagar on Friday morning.

Heeraben passed away at the U.N. Mehta hospital in Ahmedabad, where she was admitted on Wednesday for some heart-related problems.

Narendra Modi and his elder brother, Somabhai, gave the 'agnidah' to the mortal remains of Heeraben.

Former Chief Minister Shankersinh Vaghela personally condoled with the Prime Minister at the crematorium. The Prime Minister flew down early in the morning from Delhi and paid floral tributes to his mother.