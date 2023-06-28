PM praises ‘Vitasta - The Festival of Kashmir’ programme

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday praised the initiative ‘Vitasta - The Festival of Kashmir’, showcasing rich culture, arts and crafts of Kashmir by describing it as “an excellent effort to unite the countrymen”.

Vitasta programme was organised to take the rich art, culture, literature, craft and cuisine of Kashmir to the entire country.

The series of these programmes, which started from Chennai, ended in Srinagar, in which the youth showed enthusiasm to know the Kashmiri culture.

Many events like workshops, art installation camps, seminars, craft exhibitions were organised to bring Kashmir culture to the masses, in which people participated and got acquainted with the culture of Kashmir.

Responding to the tweet threads by Amrit Mahotsav about the Vitasta programme, the PM tweeted, “Many many congratulations for this wonderful initiative! People across the country have got an opportunity not only to know about the rich culture and heritage of the state through ‘Vitasta - the Festival of Kashmir’ - which has been organised after a long gap but this programme is also an excellent effort to unite the country.”