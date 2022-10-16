PM says dedicated banking units to strengthen financial inclusion

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday dedicated 75 digital banking units (DBUs) across the 75 districts to the nation through video conferencing, stating that it would further financial inclusion and enhance the banking experience for the citizens.

“DBU is a big step in the direction of Ease of Living for the common citizens,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that in such a banking setup, the government aims to provide maximum services with minimum infrastructure, and all of this would happen digitally without involving any paperwork.

“It will also simplify the banking procedure while also providing a robust and secure banking system,” he said. “People living in small towns and villages will find the benefits like transferring money to availing loans. Digital Banking Units are another big step in that direction, which is going on in the country to make the life of a common man of India easier.”