PM suggests naming old Parliament building ‘Samvidhan Sadan’

New Delhi: On a day when the functioning of all legislative work shifted to the new Parliament building, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday suggested that the old Parliament building should be known as ‘Samvidhan Sadan’.

An official statement issued to the Press Information Bureau (PIB) quoted the PM as requesting the Vice President and the Speaker that the glory and dignity of the current Parliament building should be protected at all costs and it should not be relegated to the status of Old Parliament building.

He said that the building should be called ‘Samvidhan Sadan’.

“As Samvidhan Sadan, the old building will continue to guide us and will keep reminding us about the great personalities who were part of the Constituent Assembly,” Modi said.