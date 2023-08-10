PM thanks people for their trust in Govt

“However, after 2014, India found a place in the top five economies of the world,” he said.

The PM said that this was achieved through the mantra of ‘Reform, Perform and Transform’ with definite planning and hard work.

“This will continue and necessary reforms will be done. In 2028, when you will bring a No Confidence Motion, the country will be among the top 3,” he told the House.

Continuing the distrusting approach of the opposition, PM Modi talked about their lack of faith in the campaigns like Swachh Bharat, Jan Dhan Account, Yoga, Ayurveda, Startup India, Digital India, and Make in India.

He highlighted the infiltration of terrorists in Kashmir during the Congress rule and that the then government would agree with Pakistan and continue peace talks simultaneously.

The PM also touched upon their association with Hurriyat instead of the Kashmiri populace.

Speaking about the surgical strike, he mentioned how the opposition “chose to believe the narrative spun by the enemy” instead of trusting the government on the issue.

“The opposition is quick to trust those who speak ill of the country,” the PM said and mentioned a misinformed report by a foreign agency that touted a nation dealing with food insecurity ahead of India in certain parameters.

He said that the opposition latches on to such misinformed reports and tries to defame the country at every opportunity it gets.

PM Modi also gave the example of the Made-in-India Corona vaccine and said that the opposition did not trust it but instead looked towards foreign-made vaccines.

He underlined that the opposition does not trust the capabilities of India and its people and similarly, the level of confidence for the opposition in the eyes of the people is at an extreme low.

The PM also said that cosmetic changes of alliance building cannot fool the people of the country and a simple change of name will not change the fortune of the opposition alliance.

“They have taken the help of NDA to survive but added two ‘I's of arrogance, first for the ego of 26 parties and second ‘I’ for the ego of one family. They even splintered India into INDIA,” he said. “Opposition believes in changing names but they can’t change their work culture.”

He emphasised that the freedom fighters and founding fathers of the country always opposed dynasty politics.

“Dynasty system damages the common citizen. Key leaders suffered due to the dynasty politics,” PM Modi said.

He said many portraits of stalwarts who were victims of this type of politics found a place in the Parliament only in the later years of non-Congress governments.

The PM reiterated that even though the people of India elected a full majority government twice after 30 years, the opposition is perturbed by a ‘Garib ka Beta’ who is sitting on the PM’s chair.

He pointed out that the misuse of aircrafts and naval vessels in the past by the opposition is now rectified for the transportation of vaccines and bringing back those stuck in foreign lands.

PM Modi said that the opposition was never interested in discussing the Manipur situation.

He said that the Home Minister explained the issues in great detail with patience and without any politics.

“The explanation by the Home Minister was an effort to convey the concern of the country and the nation, it was an attempt to convey the House’s confidence to Manipur. It was an honest effort to discuss and find ways,” the PM said.

Speaking about the Manipur issue, he said that the violence in Manipur was saddening.

“Crimes against women are unacceptable and the Central government and the State government will work to ensure that the guilty are punished. I assure the people of India on the basis of our effort we are making that there will be peace in Manipur in the coming times,” PM Modi said.

He assured the people of Manipur, the mothers and daughters of Manipur that the nation stands by them and the House stands by them.

The PM also assured that the government will leave no stone unturned so that Manipur gets back on the track of development.

He said that in the current government, the ministers had done 400 night stays in various district headquarters of the Northeast and the PM himself had visited 50 times.

“I have an emotional attachment with the Northeast. Even before becoming PM, I have traveled across the region,” PM Modi said.

He said that the situation in Manipur was being presented in a way that the conflict arose only recently but the root cause of all issues in Manipur was Congress and its politics.

“For us, Sabka Saath Sabka Vishwas is not a slogan but is an article of faith, a commitment,” the PM said. “I assure the people of the country that I will devote every particle of the body and every moment to the service of the countrymen.”