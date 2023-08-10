PM thanks people for their trust in Govt

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday thanked the people for showing their trust in the government.
An official spokesman in a statement issued to the Press Information Bureau (PIB) said that addressing the Lok Sabha while replying to the Motion of No Confidence, the Prime Minister said that he had come to express immense gratitude towards every citizen of the country for repeatedly showing trust in the government.
He recalled commenting that it was not a floor test for the government but for those who introduced it in the house in 2018 when the opposition brought a no-confidence motion.
“When we went to polls in 2019, the people had declared no confidence in them with utmost strength,” PM Modi said as he underlined that both NDA and the BJP won more seats.
“In a way, the no-confidence motion introduced by the opposition is lucky for the government,” he said and expressed confidence that the NDA and the BJP will break all records and come out victorious in 2024 with the blessings of the people.
PM Modi said it would have been better if the opposition had participated with due seriousness since the beginning of the session.
He mentioned that important legislations were passed in the past few days and they should have been discussed by the opposition who gave preference to politics over these key legislations.
“There were many bills that were linked with the fishermen, data, poor, deprived, and tribals, but the opposition has no interest in them. This was a betrayal of the expectations of the people. They have proven that for them, the party is above the country,” the PM said.
He said that the country was watching the opposition and they had always disappointed the people.
The PM pointed out that a time comes in the life of a nation when it breaks free from the old shackles and moves forward with new energy and determination.
“This time period of the 21st century is a time of fulfilling all our aspirations. Whatever is shaped during this time period will impact the country for the next thousand years. Therefore, we have a huge responsibility and we should have a single focus- development of the country and full dedication to realise the dreams of the countrymen,” he said.
PM Modi said that the strengths of the people and youth could take the country to its destination.
He said that in 2014 and later, due to the track record, the country chose a full majority government, as they knew where lies the capability of realising their dreams.
“We have given the youth of India a government free of scams. We have given them courage and the opportunity to fly in the open sky. We have repaired India's standing in the world and have taken them to new heights,” the PM said. “Opposition have made an unsuccessful attempt to break the confidence of the people in the garb of No Confidence Motion.”
He mentioned the growth in the startup ecosystem, record foreign investment, and new peaks of exports and said, “Today a trust has arisen in the heart of the poor to fulfill their dreams.”
PM Modi also talked about the NITI report about 13.5 crore people coming out of poverty.
He mentioned an IMF working paper, which states that India has almost eradicated extreme poverty.
Quoting the IMF, the PM said that the Indian DBT Scheme and other social welfare schemes were a ‘logistical marvel’.
He also quoted the WHO, which states that the Jal Jeevan Mission was helping save 4 lakh lives in the country and the Swacch Bharat Abhiyan helping save 3 lakh lives.
“These are the poor people of the country who reside in urban slums,” PM Modi said.
Quoting UNICEF on the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, he said that it is helping the poor families of the country save Rs 50,000 per year.
Criticising the “ostrich approach” of the opposition, the PM said that they were not able to see the trust of people as they were so steeped in distrust.
He said that the opposition's bad language and constant nitpicking works like a ‘Kala Tika’ (to ward off bad omen).
PM Modi said that all the target institutions of the opposition’s criticism invariably shine and called it the ‘opposition’s secret boon’.
“Whoever they wish bad for, ends up doing well,” he said.
The PM recalled the attitude of the opposition towards the developments in the banking sector and said that they tried their best to spread misinformation and confuse the people.
However, he interjected saying that the net profit of the public sector banks increased twofold.
PM Modi also touched upon the phone banking scam, which pushed the country towards an NPA crisis and said that the country had revived itself from this and was now moving forward.
He also gave an example of HAL, which was severely attacked by the opposition.
The PM said HAL was touching new heights of success and had registered the highest-ever revenue.
Throwing light on the “ills spoken by the opposition” about LIC, he said that LIC was growing stronger with each passing day.
“The opposition does not believe in the capabilities and dedication of the nation,” PM Modi said adding that a few days ago he had already said that in his third term, India would become the third largest economy in the world.
He said that as a responsible opposition they should have questioned the government on their roadmap to achieve this goal or at least provided suggestions but that was not the case.
The PM called out the laxity of the opposition, which claims that nothing needed to be done to become the third-largest economy in the world.
He said that such an approach by the opposition indicates the lack of policies, intentions, vision, the know-how of world economics, and the understanding of the capabilities of India.
PM Modi underlined how India sank into poverty and was on the verge of bankruptcy in 1991.
“However, after 2014, India found a place in the top five economies of the world,” he said.
The PM said that this was achieved through the mantra of ‘Reform, Perform and Transform’ with definite planning and hard work.
“This will continue and necessary reforms will be done. In 2028, when you will bring a No Confidence Motion, the country will be among the top 3,” he told the House.
Continuing the distrusting approach of the opposition, PM Modi talked about their lack of faith in the campaigns like Swachh Bharat, Jan Dhan Account, Yoga, Ayurveda, Startup India, Digital India, and Make in India.
He highlighted the infiltration of terrorists in Kashmir during the Congress rule and that the then government would agree with Pakistan and continue peace talks simultaneously.
The PM also touched upon their association with Hurriyat instead of the Kashmiri populace.
Speaking about the surgical strike, he mentioned how the opposition “chose to believe the narrative spun by the enemy” instead of trusting the government on the issue.
“The opposition is quick to trust those who speak ill of the country,” the PM said and mentioned a misinformed report by a foreign agency that touted a nation dealing with food insecurity ahead of India in certain parameters.
He said that the opposition latches on to such misinformed reports and tries to defame the country at every opportunity it gets.
PM Modi also gave the example of the Made-in-India Corona vaccine and said that the opposition did not trust it but instead looked towards foreign-made vaccines.
He underlined that the opposition does not trust the capabilities of India and its people and similarly, the level of confidence for the opposition in the eyes of the people is at an extreme low.
The PM also said that cosmetic changes of alliance building cannot fool the people of the country and a simple change of name will not change the fortune of the opposition alliance.
“They have taken the help of NDA to survive but added two ‘I's of arrogance, first for the ego of 26 parties and second ‘I’ for the ego of one family. They even splintered India into INDIA,” he said. “Opposition believes in changing names but they can’t change their work culture.”
He emphasised that the freedom fighters and founding fathers of the country always opposed dynasty politics.
“Dynasty system damages the common citizen. Key leaders suffered due to the dynasty politics,” PM Modi said.
He said many portraits of stalwarts who were victims of this type of politics found a place in the Parliament only in the later years of non-Congress governments.
The PM reiterated that even though the people of India elected a full majority government twice after 30 years, the opposition is perturbed by a ‘Garib ka Beta’ who is sitting on the PM’s chair.
He pointed out that the misuse of aircrafts and naval vessels in the past by the opposition is now rectified for the transportation of vaccines and bringing back those stuck in foreign lands.
PM Modi said that the opposition was never interested in discussing the Manipur situation.
He said that the Home Minister explained the issues in great detail with patience and without any politics.
“The explanation by the Home Minister was an effort to convey the concern of the country and the nation, it was an attempt to convey the House’s confidence to Manipur. It was an honest effort to discuss and find ways,” the PM said.
Speaking about the Manipur issue, he said that the violence in Manipur was saddening.
“Crimes against women are unacceptable and the Central government and the State government will work to ensure that the guilty are punished. I assure the people of India on the basis of our effort we are making that there will be peace in Manipur in the coming times,” PM Modi said.
He assured the people of Manipur, the mothers and daughters of Manipur that the nation stands by them and the House stands by them.
The PM also assured that the government will leave no stone unturned so that Manipur gets back on the track of development.
He said that in the current government, the ministers had done 400 night stays in various district headquarters of the Northeast and the PM himself had visited 50 times.
“I have an emotional attachment with the Northeast. Even before becoming PM, I have traveled across the region,” PM Modi said.
He said that the situation in Manipur was being presented in a way that the conflict arose only recently but the root cause of all issues in Manipur was Congress and its politics.
“For us, Sabka Saath Sabka Vishwas is not a slogan but is an article of faith, a commitment,” the PM said. “I assure the people of the country that I will devote every particle of the body and every moment to the service of the countrymen.”