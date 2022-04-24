PM unleashes development bonanza for J&K

Palli (Samba): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development initiatives worth around Rs 20,000 Cr during his visit to Jammu & Kashmir to participate in the celebration of National Panchayati Raj Day.
Commemorating the day, he addressed all the Gram Sabhas across the country from Palli Panchayat in Samba district.
Lieutenant Governor Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, Union Ministers Giriraj Singh, Dr Jitendra Singh and Kapil Moreshwar Patil were among those present on the occasion.
Before arriving at the dais, the Prime Minister met the delegations from UAE. The Prime Minister said that a new story of development was being written and many private investors were interested in Jammu and Kashmir. For 7 decades of independence, private investment of only Rs 17,000Cr could be made in Jammu and Kashmir. “But now it is reaching around Rs 38,000 Cr. Tourism also is thriving once again,” the Prime Minister noted. The Prime Minister also launched ground breaking ceremony of industrial development proposals worth Rs 38,082 Cr through virtual mode.
In a major development push, the Prime Minister virtually inaugurated the Banihal Qazigund Road Tunnel, built at a cost of over Rs 3100 Cr. The 8.45 Km long tunnel would reduce the road distance between Banihal and Qazigund by 16 km and reduce journey time by around one and a half hours.
It is a twin-tube tunnel – one for each direction of travel – with the twin tubes being interconnected by a cross passage every 500m, for maintenance and emergency evacuation. The tunnel would help establish an all-weather connection between Jammu and Kashmir and bring the two regions closer.
The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of three road packages of Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, being built at a cost of over Rs 7500 crore. They are for the construction of 4/6 lane access controlled Delhi-Katra-Amritsar Expressway from Balsua on NH-44 to GurhaBaildaran, Hiranagar; GurhaBaildaran, Hiranagar to Jakh, Vijaypur; and Jakh, Vijaypur to Kunjwani, Jammu with spur connectivity to Jammu airport.
The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of Ratle and Kwar Hydroelectric projects. The 850 MW Ratle Hydroelectric Project will be constructed on Chenab river in Kishtwar district at a cost of around Rs 5300 Cr. The 540 MW Kwar Hydroelectric Project will also be built on Chenab river in Kishtwar district at a cost of over Rs 4500 Cr. Both the projects would help meet the power requirements of the region.
In order to further expand the network of Jan Aushadi Kendras in J&K and to make good quality generic medicines at affordable prices available, over 100 Kendras have been made functional and dedicated to the nation by the Prime Minister. These Kendras are located in the remote corners of the UT.
The Prime Minister handed over SVAMITVA cards to beneficiaries. He also transferred award money to Panchayats which are winners of awards given across different categories on National Panchayati Raj Day for their achievements.
With a view to ensure rejuvenation of water bodies, the Prime Minister also launched a new initiative named Amrit Sarovar. It is aimed at developing and rejuvenating 75 water bodies in each district of the country as a part of celebration of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.