PM unleashes development bonanza for J&K

Palli (Samba): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development initiatives worth around Rs 20,000 Cr during his visit to Jammu & Kashmir to participate in the celebration of National Panchayati Raj Day.

Commemorating the day, he addressed all the Gram Sabhas across the country from Palli Panchayat in Samba district.

Lieutenant Governor Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, Union Ministers Giriraj Singh, Dr Jitendra Singh and Kapil Moreshwar Patil were among those present on the occasion.