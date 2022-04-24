PM visits INTACH photo gallery at Palli

Palli (Samba): Prime Minister Natendra Modi on Sunday began his tour to J&K to commemorate ‘National Panchayati Raj Day’ by visiting INTACH photo gallery set up at Palli village in Samba and also met renowned sculptor of the region who carved his statue.
PM Modi’s statue carved by famous sculptor of the region Ravindra Jamwal was also put up in the gallery. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha accompanied the Prime Minister.
Jamwal carved a six feet tall statue of the Prime Minister in a record 15 days by spending Rs 8000. While felicitating him, PM Modi appreciated the efforts of Jamwal, who was accompanied by his wife.
“I believe it is very difficult to find such a Prime Minister who is honest and has a dynamic personality. I’m his big fan. I never saw such development in the last 30 years which happened in just three and a half years in our village and UT,” earlier Jamwal had stated.
PM Modi also evinced keen interest in INTACH photo gallery which depicted the rural heritage of the region and Nokia Smartpur, a rural entrepreneurship-based model designed to create ideal smart villages in India.