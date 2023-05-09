PMO reviews preparations for G20 meeting in Srinagar

New Delhi: With the G20 Tourism Working Group’s meeting which is scheduled to take place in Srinagar, less than two weeks away, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Tuesday is learnt to have held a high level meeting to review the preparations for it.

Highly-placed sources said that though the meeting took stock of several deliberations taking place across the country under India’s G20 presidency, its main focus was learnt to be on the forthcoming meeting in Srinagar, especially in the light of Pakistan’s objections to India holding G20 deliberations in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to sources, the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, P.K. Mishra chaired the review meeting, where senior officials from around 12 key ministries were present.