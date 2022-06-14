PM’s directive will bring new hope among youth: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's directive to make 10 lakh recruitments on a mission mode in all government departments in the next 1.5 years will bring new hope and confidence among the youth.

He said the prime minister is working continuously to empower the country's youth who are the basis of New India.

