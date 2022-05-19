PM’s Gati Shakti Programme | Empowered Group of Secys, NPG to implement J&K Master plan

Jammu: Chief Secretary-led Empowered Group of Secretaries (EgoS) with the assistance of Network Planning Group (NPG) and Technical Support Units (TSUs) will implement the Master Plan of Prime Minister's Gati Shakti Programme in the Union Territory of J&K.

The Industries and Commerce Department will be the nodal department and Director Industries and Commerce Jammu will be the nodal officer for executing this Master Plan.

The government, in this connection, on Wednesday ordered the constitution of EgoS, NPG and TSUs.

15-member Empowered Group of Secretaries, as per its terms of reference, will review and monitor implementation of the Master Plan to ascertain the logistics efficiency accruing thereof and adopting framework and norms for undertaking any amendments in it (plan). It will also coordinate for any changes in the project already included in the Plan within the prescribed framework and norms.