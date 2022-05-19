PM’s Gati Shakti Programme | Empowered Group of Secys, NPG to implement J&K Master plan

Jammu: Chief Secretary-led Empowered Group of Secretaries (EgoS) with the assistance of Network Planning Group (NPG) and Technical Support Units (TSUs) will implement the Master Plan of Prime Minister's Gati Shakti Programme in the Union Territory of J&K.
The Industries and Commerce Department will be the nodal department and Director Industries and Commerce Jammu will be the nodal officer for executing this Master Plan.
The government, in this connection, on Wednesday ordered the constitution of EgoS, NPG and TSUs.
15-member Empowered Group of Secretaries, as per its terms of reference, will review and monitor implementation of the Master Plan to ascertain the logistics efficiency accruing thereof and adopting framework and norms for undertaking any amendments in it (plan). It will also coordinate for any changes in the project already included in the Plan within the prescribed framework and norms.
EgoS will set out a procedure and a definitive time frame for synchronization of various activities for construction of roads, rail etc along with all utility services in an area-based approach for development of infrastructure on pilot basis. This will also align various initiatives on development of a common integrated portal which serves the needs of all stakeholders.
Further, it will issue appropriate directions for achieving the objectives and for compliance to guiding principles of the PM Gati-Shakti National Master Plan (NMP) and in addressing demand side requirements of the concerned department.
Besides, the Chief Secretary as its chairperson, EgoS will have the Administrative Secretaries of Agriculture Production Department; Finance; Industries and Commerce; Jal Shakti; Housing and Urban Development; Public Works (R&B); Civil Aviation; Transport; Forest, Ecology and Environment; Mining; Revenue and Tourism departments as its members. Administrative Secretary, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department will be its member secretary while any other Administrative Secretary as may be co-opted will be its co-opted member.
Network Planning Group (NPG) will have the Administrative Secretary, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department as its chairperson.
These group will be responsible for sharing their (departments’) specific Action Plans for 2020-21 to 2024-25 with each other (department) for facilitating integration of networks, enhance optimization through modification, expansion or new network creation to avoid duplication of works for holistic development of any region as well as reducing logistic costs through micro-plan detailing.
After examining all the interventions proposed to be taken by various departments, the NPG will delineate all projects where synchronization of efforts are required and propose any changes in the PM Gati Shakti NMP for consideration and approval of the EGoS. The representatives of the concerned department will be responsible to ensure that the date inputs of the progress pertaining to their respective departments have been correctly mapped in the PM Gati Shakti NMP.
Group will have a representative (not below the rank of Additional Secretary) each of the Agriculture Production; Finance; Industries and Commerce; Jal Shakti; Housing & Urban Development; Public Works (R&B); Civil Aviation; Transport; Forest, Ecology and Environment; Mining; Revenue; Planning, Development and Monitoring; Tourism departments and a representative of any other department as may be co-opted as its members.
This group will assist EGoS in coordination for any changes in the projects already included in the Master Plan. Its terms of references specify that while close coordination with the UT Government will be done, private sector Industries, experts will also be closely associated and during planning and implementation.
Technical Support Units (TSUs) for Jammu and Kashmir Divisions will have Director Industries & Commerce Jammu/Kashmir as the chairperson for respective divisions.
Its members will include a representative, not below the rank of Joint Directors or Deputy Directors, each of the Agriculture Production; Finance; Industries and Commerce; Jal Shakti; Housing and Urban Development; Public Works (R&B); Civil Aviation; Transport; Forest, Ecology and Environment; Mining; Revenue; Planning, Development and Monitoring; Tourism departments and a representative of any other department as may be co-opted, again not below the rank of Joint Directors or Deputy Directors.