PM’S MOTHER HEERABEN MODI PASSES AWAY | J&K politicians condole demise

Srinagar: The politicians across the political spectrum in Jammu and Kashmir Friday expressed condolences with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the demise of his mother.

A statement of National Conference (NC) issued here said that NC President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah expressed deepest condolences with PM Modi on the demise of his mother.

In his condolence message, the NC president said, “I'm extremely pained to hear about the demise of Modi Ji's beloved mother.

The death of a mother is one of the painful moments one can experience in life. I stand with PM Modi and his family in this hour of grief. May they get the strength to handle the situation. I pray for the eternal peace to the departed soul.”