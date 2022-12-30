PM’S MOTHER HEERABEN MODI PASSES AWAY | J&K politicians condole demise

Srinagar: The politicians across the political spectrum in Jammu and Kashmir Friday expressed condolences with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the demise of his mother.
A statement of National Conference (NC) issued here said that NC President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah expressed deepest condolences with PM Modi on the demise of his mother.
In his condolence message, the NC president said, “I'm extremely pained to hear about the demise of Modi Ji's beloved mother.
The death of a mother is one of the painful moments one can experience in life. I stand with PM Modi and his family in this hour of grief. May they get the strength to handle the situation. I pray for the eternal peace to the departed soul.”
In his condolence message, the NC vice president said, “I am extremely saddened by the demise of the revered mother of PM Modi Ji. My deepest condolences to him and his entire family on their bereavement. Nothing can fill the void created by the loss of one's mother.
May fond memories of the deceased bring comfort to the entire bereaved family during this hard time.” Condoling the demise, Democratic Azad Party (DAP) President Ghulam Nabi Azad tweeted, “Saddened to hear the demise of Smt. Heeraben, mother of PM Shri
@narendramodi ji. I know that words are of little solace at such times. However, my heartfelt condolences to Hon'ble Prime Minister. I also pray for the eternal peace of the departed soul (sic).”
Expressing condolences with the PM, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti tweeted, “Saddened to know of the passing away of Modi ji’s mother. My deepest condolences to him & his family in this hour of grief (sic).”
Condoling the demise, Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari tweeted, “Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Heeraben Modi, mother of Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji. I pay my deepest condolences. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family members during this hour of grief (sic).”
Expressing condolences with PM Modi, Peoples Conference (PC) President Sajad Gani Lone tweeted, “Heartfelt condolences to @narendramodi ji on the demise of his mother, Smt Heeraben Modi. May she rest in eternal peace (sic).” Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) Chairman Hakeem Muhammad Yaseen condoled the demise of PM Modi’s mother and expressed heartfelt sympathies with the PM and his other bereaved family members.
“Modi ji had a deep emotional bond with his beloved mother and often sought her blessings on different occasions,” Yaseen said and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.
Senior NC leaders Ali Muhammad Sagar, Shammi Oberoi, Nasir Aslam Wani, Rattan Lal Gupta, Tanvir Sadiq, Akbar Lone, and Hasnain Masoodi also extended sympathies with PM Modi and his family.
In Jammu, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led by its J&K President Ravinder Raina paid floral tributes to PM’s mother. Raina, accompanied by senior J&K BJP leaders Ashok Koul, Narinder Singh, Jugal Kishore Sharma, Shamsher Singh Manhas, Ghulam Ali Khatana, Nirmal Singh, Kavinder Gupta, Ashok Khajuria, Sat Sharma, Surjit Singh Salathia, Sham Lal Sharma and other senior party leaders also paid tributes to the departed soul.
Senior BJP leader Khalid Jehangir also expressed sympathy with PM Modi over the death of his mother and prayed for the peace of the departed soul and forbearance to the bereaved family in this time of grief.