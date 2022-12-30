PM’S MOTHER HEERABEN MODI PASSES AWAY | LG Sinha expresses condolences

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Friday offered condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the demise of his mother Heeraben Modi.

LG Sinha took to Twitter to express grief over the demise of PM’s mother and posted, “The demise of respected Prime Minister Mr.@narendramodi ji’s mother Pujya Hira Ba is very sad. Mother is the mother of creation, source of culture, extension of existence and completion of life. Regards at the feet of respected mother. My deepest condolences to the Prime Minister and his family. Om Shanti (sic)!”