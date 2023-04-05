PM’s Panch Pran will make India a developed country by 2047: LG Sinha

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Panch Pran (the five resolutions) would make India a developed country by 2047.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing the inaugural session of the three-day mega event on Panch Pran of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amrit Kaal at the University of Jammu (JU), the LG said, “The PM’s Panch Pran resolve to move the country ahead as a developed India while eradicating the mentality of slavery, being proud of India’s heritage and legacy, strengthening of unity and solidarity, and duties of citizens towards the nation.”
The event is being organised by JU in collaboration with the Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts, Hindustan Samachar, and Cluster University of Jammu (CUJ).
In 2047, when we celebrate 100 years of independence, India will have the world's youngest and most skilled workforce. Today we are the fifth largest economy in the world and in the next 25 years, we will be a $26 trillion economy,” the LG said. “The great challenge of transforming the country can be achieved by adopting the five resolves and achieving the targets to build a developed nation which our forefathers had envisioned.”
He called upon the citizens and all stakeholders to adopt the ‘Panch Pran’ call given by PM Modi to move towards the golden era and to build a prosperous and welfare society.
“The age-old civilisational values based on ‘Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah’ - everyone should be happy and prosperous- will continue to guide us in the making of modern India. Welfare of others is the core philosophy of our cultural heritage that will show the way to prosperity,” he LG said. “Amrit Yatra calls for dedication, determination and above all, it calls for faith in the abilities and centuries-old wisdom of inclusivity. Young men and women must work towards harnessing the tremendous capacities of various sectors to shape the destiny of our nation.”
He highlighted the efforts to fulfill the resolutions of the Prime Minister and to make J&K a major contributor in socio-economic development of the nation.
“J&K has made significant all-round progress and our economy is growing stronger by the month. The recent reforms have begun to unleash untapped productivity and have succeeded in improving the quality of life for the people,” the LG said.
He said that several structural reforms and collective efforts of people with the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ were playing an important role by spearheading the cause of sustainable development.
Underlining the unprecedented growth registered in various sectors, the LG said that the physical, knowledge, and digital connectivity had infused a sense of self-confidence in the society and helped the administration to promote sustainable and equitable development.
Speaking on the accelerated pace of project completion, he said that 50,627 projects were completed in 2021-22 and in FY 2022-23 the government was hoping to cross 70,000 projects.
He said that the five resolutions would ensure rapid economic development and creation of a vast network of infrastructure for sustained growth.
Press Secretary to President of India, Ajay Kumar Singh in his keynote address said, “Prime Minister’s Panch Pran will put India in the league of most developed nations in the next 25 years.”
Highlighting PM’s five resolves, Singh said that the people had to concentrate on their resolutions and strength.
“We must take up the responsibility of fulfilling all the dreams of the freedom fighters by embracing those Panch Pran by 2047 when the country celebrates 100 years of independence. The responsibility of building a developed India lies with each of us,” he said. “It is the combination of sociology and psychology added to the traditional notion of development that makes the development process more effective and transformative.”
Singh said that the Indian model of growth would be radically different from the rest of the developed nations and would have unique features of inclusivity and social justice.
JU Vice Chancellor Prof Umesh Rai highlighted the key features of the Panch Pran Utsav.
The three-day long event would cover lectures by prominent experts, showcasing documentaries and exhibitions of cultural heritage.
On the occasion, the LG inaugurated the Panch Pran exhibition and a pledge was administered to fulfill the five resolutions of the PM.
A newsletter of JU was also released.
Mayor JMC Rajinder Sharma, Vice Chancellor CUJ Prof Bechan Lal, Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal, Padma Shri Balwant Thakur, and Chairperson Hindustan Samachar Arvind Madrikar were also present on the occasion.