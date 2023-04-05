PM’s Panch Pran will make India a developed country by 2047: LG Sinha

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Panch Pran (the five resolutions) would make India a developed country by 2047.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing the inaugural session of the three-day mega event on Panch Pran of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amrit Kaal at the University of Jammu (JU), the LG said, “The PM’s Panch Pran resolve to move the country ahead as a developed India while eradicating the mentality of slavery, being proud of India’s heritage and legacy, strengthening of unity and solidarity, and duties of citizens towards the nation.”

The event is being organised by JU in collaboration with the Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts, Hindustan Samachar, and Cluster University of Jammu (CUJ).

In 2047, when we celebrate 100 years of independence, India will have the world's youngest and most skilled workforce. Today we are the fifth largest economy in the world and in the next 25 years, we will be a $26 trillion economy,” the LG said. “The great challenge of transforming the country can be achieved by adopting the five resolves and achieving the targets to build a developed nation which our forefathers had envisioned.”