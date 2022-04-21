PM’s Visit | Security heightened in Jammu, Samba, Kathua

Jammu: Security forces have put in place multiple security grids in Jammu, Samba and Kathua and all along the Jammu-Pathankot highway ahead of the scheduled visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Samba on Sunday. The PM is visiting Palli Panchayat of Samba district.

In view of the visit, the security agencies have established a multi-security grid in the border belt of Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts as well as on the highway by intensifying checking of vehicles and border villages.

“The vehicles entering J&K via Lakhanpur from the Punjab side are being checked properly by the security forces deployed at the entry point,” said the sources in the security establishment. They said that the naka checking has been intensified with the assistance of SOG personnel and paramilitary personnel who help the district police teams in different locations to keep an eye on the suspicious activities.