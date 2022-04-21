PM’s Visit | Security heightened in Jammu, Samba, Kathua

Jammu: Security forces have put in place multiple security grids in Jammu, Samba and Kathua and all along the Jammu-Pathankot highway ahead of the scheduled visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Samba on Sunday. The PM is visiting Palli Panchayat of Samba district.
In view of the visit, the security agencies have established a multi-security grid in the border belt of Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts as well as on the highway by intensifying checking of vehicles and border villages.
“The vehicles entering J&K via Lakhanpur from the Punjab side are being checked properly by the security forces deployed at the entry point,” said the sources in the security establishment. They said that the naka checking has been intensified with the assistance of SOG personnel and paramilitary personnel who help the district police teams in different locations to keep an eye on the suspicious activities.
The eyewitnesses said that the trucks, passenger and private vehicles entering J&K via Lakhanpur were checked properly by the police at the entry point.
“The security checkpoints connecting J&K with Himachal Pradesh and Punjab have been strengthened with the additional deployment of security forces and no one is allowed to enter without checking,” said the witnesses.
Meanwhile, the security arrangements have also been heightened in Palli Panchayat in particular and in all over Samba district, border villages and the highway, said the officials.
“Multi-grid security arrangements have been made in Samba and the venue being visited by the Prime Minister,” they added. Similarly, the security has been alerted in Jammu city and its adjoining areas in view of the VVIP visit to Samba. “The naka checking and surprise nakas are being laid in various locations,” said an eyewitness
INDO-PAK BORDER ON HIGH ALERT
“We have the highest level of coordination with the police department, J&K's and central intelligence agencies. The International Border has been put on high alert in view of the visit of the Prime Minister in Samba,” said a BSF official. The official said that the BSF has increased patrolling along the border and the troops manning Border out Posts are also on alert.
“We are continuously holding meetings and monitoring the security situation with the coordination of other security agencies to ensure no untoward incident,” said the official, wishing not to be quoted.
MORE THAN 100 HOTELS, RESORTS PRE-BOOKED IN JAMMU, SAMBA
More than 100 hotels including luxury hotels have been pre-booked in Jammu, Bari Brahmana and Samba for the stay of the delegates who will attend the Panahcyat Raj Diwas on April 24 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a large gathering. “We have booked almost all the hotels in Jammu, Bari Brahmana and Samba district including all the luxurious hotels for two days i.e., April 23 and April 24. In these hotel rooms, the delegates including government officials, senior politicians, PRIs, BDCs, DDC and other prominent people will be staying for two days to attend the scheduled Panchayat Raj Diwas,” an official in the civil administration told Greater Kashmir.