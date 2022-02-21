Police arrest 10 drug peddlers across Kashmir

Srinagar: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police have arrested 10 drug peddlers across Kashmir and recovered psychotropic/contraband substances from their possession on Monday.
Besides, two notorious drug peddlers have been detained under preventive detention under PIT NDPS Act in Kulgam, said a police statement.
In Sopore, a police party of Police Post Watergam under the supervision of SDPO Rafiabad and SHO PS Dangiwacha at a checkpoint established at Ladoora crossing intercepted and arrested a suspicious person identified as Mehraj ud Din Bhat son of Ghulam Hassan Bhat resident of Ladoora Rafiabad. During checking, officers were able to recover 169 banned capsules from his possession, the statement added.
“In Awantipora, officers from Police Post Reshipora at a checking point established at Kawani Crossing intercepted and arrested a suspicious person identified as Gulzar Ahmad Ganie son of Ghulam Muhammad Ganie resident of Bra Bandina. On checking, officers were able to recover 3 kgs of grinded cannabis (concealed in a nylon bag) from his possession,” police said.
In Handwara, officers from Police Post Chogal at a checking point established at Chogal intercepted and arrested a suspicious person identified as Farooq Ahmad Teli son of Ghulam Qadir resident of Maidan Chogal. On checking, officers were able to recover 205 grams of charas from his possession.
He has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody. In another action, officers at a checking point established at Watayeen on Sopore-Kupwara highway intercepted and arrested a suspicious person identified as Fayaz Ahmad Mir son of Ghulam Rasool resident of Drugmulla Kupwara.
During checking officers were able to recover 2 kgs of charas from his possession, police statement said.
Similarly, Police in Baramulla at various checkpoints established across the district under the supervision of senior officers have arrested 5 drug peddlers.
They have been identified as Rafiq Ahmad Mir resident of Chekthanpora Chanpora Tangmarg, Humayun Tariq and Abid Hamid both residents of Nowshera Baramulla, Javid Ahmad Ganie resident of Bachi Trikanjan Boniyar and Arshid Ahmad Mugal resident of Salamabad Uri, police statement added.
Among the arrested drug peddlers, two each have been arrested in the jurisdiction of PS Bonyar and PS Uri while another has been arrested in the jurisdiction of PS Tangmarg. Contraband substances including 113 grams of charas and 85 grams of Herion have been recovered from their possession, the statement said.
In Kulgam, on a specific input, a Police Party from Police Station Qazigund conducted a raid at specific location (residential house) in village Sesman Danjan, Qazigund. During checking, officers were able to recover 25 kgs of Poppy straw from the residential house and arrested the accused person identified as Nisar Ahmad Dar son of Ab Rehman Dar resident of Sesman Damjan Qazigund.
All the accused have been shifted to respective PS where they remain in custody. Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law stands registered at respective police stations and investigation have been taken up.
Besides, Police in its recent action against drug dealings in Kulgam, booked 2 notorious drug peddlers under preventive detention under PIT NDPS Act through the orders issued by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir.
They have been identified as Ali Muhammad Mir son of Late Ghulam Hassan Mir resident of Mir Mohalla DH Pora and Azaz Ahmed Wani son of Abdul Rehman Wani resident of Wanigund Khudwani, the police statement said.
They have been detained under the provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act for their repeatedly involvement in drug peddling and have been lodged in Central Jail Kot Bhalwal Jammu.
Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddlers in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law.
Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace, the police statement said.