Police arrest 4 hybrid terrorists in Srinagar

Srinagar: Police along with security forces have arrested four hybrid terrorists of proscribed terror outfit TRF/LeT in Bemina area of Srinagar. As per a statement, two terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT were also arrested in Awantipora. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition have been recovered from their possession.

“In Srinagar, acting on a specific tip off about the presence of terrorists in the general area of Bemina, a checkpoint was laid by PC Srinagar, 2RR and Bemina Police Station at Bemina Crossing. Two individuals approaching the checkpoint in a suspicious manner were challenged by the joint party on which they tried to flee. However they were tactfully apprehended by the joint party,” a Police statement said.