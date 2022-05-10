Police arrest 4 hybrid terrorists in Srinagar

Srinagar: Police along with security forces have arrested four hybrid terrorists of proscribed terror outfit TRF/LeT in Bemina area of Srinagar. As per a statement, two terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT were also arrested in Awantipora. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition have been recovered from their possession.
“In Srinagar, acting on a specific tip off about the presence of terrorists in the general area of Bemina, a checkpoint was laid by PC Srinagar, 2RR and Bemina Police Station at Bemina Crossing. Two individuals approaching the checkpoint in a suspicious manner were challenged by the joint party on which they tried to flee. However they were tactfully apprehended by the joint party,” a Police statement said.
As per the statement, “the apprehended individuals identified themselves as Tawoos Rasool Gada son of Ghulam Rasool Gada and Saleem Jan Bhat son of Mohd Ashraf Bhat resident of Usmanabad opposite Degree College Bemina. On their personal checking, one Chinese Tokarev Type 54 Pistol, one magazine and ten Chinese rounds each were recovered from their possession,”
“On basis of their initial questioning, the individuals disclosed that they were working as hybrid terrorists of TRF/LET and were involved in delivering pistols in the city to carry out targeted killings at the behest of Pakistani Handlers,” the statement said.
On basis of the disclosures made by the two individuals, a cordon and search operation was launched at Hamdania Colony Srinagar and two more associates of the module identified as Abdul Hameed Rah @ Ali son of Ghulam Rasool Rah & Sajad Ahmed Marazi son of Khursheed Ahmed Marazi, both residents of Hamdania Colony Bemina, Srinagar were arrested. During checking two more Tokarev T54 pistols, two magazines and ten Chinese rounds were recovered from their possession, the statement said.
A case under the relevant provisions of law has been registered in Police Station Bemina and further investigation taken up. Meanwhile in Awantipora, acting on specific information, Awantipora police along with 50RR at a checkpoint established at Befina Chowk Pampore arrested two terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT.
They have been identified as Arshid Ahmed Mir son of Farooq Ahmed Mir resident of Check Satoora Tral and Muzaffar Ahmad Chopan son of Khazir Mohmmad Chopan resident of Khanmoh Srinagar, the statement said. Incriminating materials including two hand grenades were recovered from their possession.
“During preliminary questioning, the arrested duo disclosed that they had received these grenades from an active terrorist of proscribed terror outfit LeT namely Saqib Ahmad resident of Khanmoh and were tasked to lob them on security forces in the area,” it said.
A case vide FIR number 51/2022 under relevant sections of law has been registered at PS Pampore and further investigation into the matter is in progress.
Meanwhile, speaking exclusively with Greater Kashmir, IGP Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar said: “These arrested hybrid terrorists were tasked by Pakistan based LeT terrorist Sajjad Gul to attack on soft targets in city. Timely input generation by Srinagar Police and execution by police and Army neutralised this threat,”