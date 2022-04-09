Police arrest absconding ex-minister in Hawala money case

Jammu: Jammu and Kathua Police, in a joint operation, on Saturday arrested the former minister Babu Singh, who had been evading arrest in a hawala money case, from Kathua.

As per the sources, the police came to know about his presence in an area in Kathua district and accordingly the operation was conducted. “The Jammu and Kathua police coordinated after they developed inputs about his presence in an area in Kathua. Immediately, a police team led by DySP Headquarters swung into action and they arrested him,” said the police sources.