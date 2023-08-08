Police attaches drug smuggler’s vehicle in Baramulla

Srinagar: Police attached a vehicle of a drug smuggler at Mirgund Pattan in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Tuesday.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that it attached a vehicle (JK03B 1977) worth Rs 60,000 belonging to a drug smuggler Ghulam Muhammad Dar of Mirgund Pattan after completing all legal formalities. The statement said that the vehicle was linked to case FIR No 132/2023 of Police Station Pattan.

It said that the Police investigation proved that the vehicle was raised from illicit trafficking by the drug smuggler.

The statement said that earlier, Police in Baramulla attached properties worth Rs 68.05 lakh of drug smugglers, which included two houses, two vehicles, and Rs 41.72 lakh cash in Pattan, Kreeri, and Kamalkote.

It said that SAFEM (FOP) A and NDPSA, New Delhi, confirmed attachment of the illegally acquired property of drug smugglers and orders of Police at Pattan and Kreeri in which the house and vehicle were attached.