Police attaches property of drug peddler in Pulwama

Pulwama: Police attached the property of a drug peddler in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday.

An official said that the Police attached a single-storey house owned by drug peddler Zahoor Ahmad Wani under NDPS Act 1985.

The property was attached in Jandwal village, some 7 km from Pulwama town.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Pulwama, Muhammad Yousuf said that the accused had acquired the property through illicit drug trade.

He said that the property was attached after proper identification.

"During the current year, Police booked six notorious drug peddlers under PIT-NDPS Act. Additionally, around 129 people have been arrested under different FIRs,” the SSP said.

He said that Police had adopted zero tolerance against the drug peddlers.

A Police statement said that the house was linked to case FIR No 47/2023 under relevant sections of law of Police Station Rajpora.

“The investigation proved that the immovable property was raised using illicit trafficking by the drug peddler. By targeting and freezing the illegal assets of drug peddlers involved in the organised illegal narco trade, Police have dealt a severe blow to their criminal activities,” the statement said.