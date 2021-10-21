[Police Commemoration Day-2021] Won’t rest till militancy is rooted out from J&K: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said that he will not rest till militancy is rooted out from the Union Territory.

Addressing the police commemoration function at Zewan on the outskirts of Srinagar, Sinha said: "Those involved in the killings of civilians, minority community members have to pay a heavy price.

"If someone tries to disrupt peace in Jammu and Kashmir, we will give befitting reply. The J&K police is fighting on multiple fronts to keep peace," he added.