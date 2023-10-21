Police Commemoration Day | Nation indebted to J&K Police: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday said that the nation was indebted to the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that paying tributes to the fallen soldiers of the J&K Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) on the ‘Police Commemoration Day’ at the Armed Police Complex at Zewan in Srinagar, the LG said, “I salute the brave hearts of J&K Police. The nation will forever be indebted to the bravery, courage, and supreme sacrifice of our Police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty.”

The arms were reversed and a two-minute silence was observed to honour the fallen soldiers.

District Development Council (DDC), Srinagar, Chairman, Aftab Malik; Advisor to LG, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar; Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, R K Goyal; Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh, and senior officers of the civil and Police administration also paid tributes to the fallen soldiers.