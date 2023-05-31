Police crack blind murder case, juvenile arrested

Srinagar: Police solved the blind murder case of a 45-year-old man within 24 hours by detaining a teenager allegedly involved in this horrible act.
“A man was stabbed by a teenager because the victim was against the relationship between the accused and his daughter,” Superintendent of Police (SP) South Srinagar Gaurav Sikarwar said. “The accused, who is a minor, admitted to the crime. Because the victim objected to the juvenile's contact with his daughter, the murder's apparent motivation was found to be retribution.”
Sikarwar said that the accused confessed to the crime and claimed that he sought retribution since he had been seeing the deceased's daughter for a year.
He said that the accused stabbed him with a sharp-edged object Tuesday evening when he found an opportunity.
“The accused had bought a sharp-edged knife and was looking for an opportunity to commit the crime,” Sikarwar said.
He said that the accused had been taken into custody at 2 am on Wednesday and the case was solved quickly.
“The knife that was used in the murder as well as the bloodstained shirt and trousers, were found,” Sikarwar said.
After the 45-year-old man was fatally stabbed last night, Police initiated an investigation to find the suspect.
Meanwhile, a Police spokesman said that they would file a petition in the court so that the assailant, who is a juvenile, is treated as an adult because of the heinous nature of the crime.
"One juvenile was arrested for murder in broad daylight. He had an interest in the daughter of the victim. As he is above 16 years and the offence is heinous, a petition will be filed in the court to treat him as adult as per Section 15 of the Juvenile Justice Act 2015," the Police spokesman said in a tweet.