Police crack blind murder case, juvenile arrested

Srinagar: Police solved the blind murder case of a 45-year-old man within 24 hours by detaining a teenager allegedly involved in this horrible act.

“A man was stabbed by a teenager because the victim was against the relationship between the accused and his daughter,” Superintendent of Police (SP) South Srinagar Gaurav Sikarwar said. “The accused, who is a minor, admitted to the crime. Because the victim objected to the juvenile's contact with his daughter, the murder's apparent motivation was found to be retribution.”

Sikarwar said that the accused confessed to the crime and claimed that he sought retribution since he had been seeing the deceased's daughter for a year.