Police freeze 8 bank accounts of 4 drug smugglers in Bandipora

Bandipora: Police froze eight bank accounts with over Rs 6 lakh of four drug smugglers and seized a vehicle in Bandipora on Monday.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that Irshad Ahmad Khan of Asham Hajin, was the main accused in the drug racket.
He had two bank accounts with savings of Rs 3,97,603 and a load-carrier worth Rs 3,18,000.
"All these assets were illegally acquired through the sale of narcotic drugs," Police said. The Police said it had frozen his accounts and confiscated his vehicle under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
The Police said in a statement on X that it had also frozen six more bank accounts belonging to three other drug smugglers Muhammad Ayub Dar of Ganastan Sumbal, Mushtaq Ahmad Rather of Ajas, and Irshad Ahmad Wani of Hajin.
The total amount in these accounts was Rs 1,76,899.
The action was taken under Section 68F(2) of the NDPS Act by the Competent Authority and Administrator, SAFEM (New Delhi).
A Police official said that they are "committed to eradicating the menace of drug abuse from the society" and appealed to the public to cooperate with them in this regard.
He also requested the public to share any information related to drug peddling or drug abuse.