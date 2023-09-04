Police freeze 8 bank accounts of 4 drug smugglers in Bandipora

Bandipora: Police froze eight bank accounts with over Rs 6 lakh of four drug smugglers and seized a vehicle in Bandipora on Monday.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that Irshad Ahmad Khan of Asham Hajin, was the main accused in the drug racket.

He had two bank accounts with savings of Rs 3,97,603 and a load-carrier worth Rs 3,18,000.

"All these assets were illegally acquired through the sale of narcotic drugs," Police said. The Police said it had frozen his accounts and confiscated his vehicle under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The Police said in a statement on X that it had also frozen six more bank accounts belonging to three other drug smugglers Muhammad Ayub Dar of Ganastan Sumbal, Mushtaq Ahmad Rather of Ajas, and Irshad Ahmad Wani of Hajin.