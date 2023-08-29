Police freezes Rs 1.25 crore under NDPS Act

Srinagar: Police in Sopore on Tuesday froze the bank accounts of a drug peddler and initiated forfeiture proceedings of a huge amount.
Forfeiture proceedings of the illegally acquired property was taken up with the Competent Authority, New Delhi in accordance with the provisions of Chapter VA of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.
Police Station Bomai of Police District Sopore on Tuesday while investigating in case FIR No 26 of 2023 under Section 8/22 of the NDPS Act arrested a drug trafficker Parvaiz Ahmad Bhat of Umerabad HMT, Srinagar.
He was found in possession of 350 bottles of Codeine Phosphate (of 100 ml each). His accounts with illegally acquired wealth amounting to Rs 1,25,06,377.10 was ordered to be frozen and attached, and forfeiture proceedings of the illegally acquired property was taken up with the Competent Authority, New Delhi in accordance with the provisions of Chapter VA of the NDPS Act, 1985.
Police said that the property (in the form of bank balance) had been illegally acquired from the income earned through drug trafficking and was of recent origin and does not commensurate with the sources of the income of the accused.
Police said that the accused person was previously also found to have been involved in case FIR No 337/2013 under Section 8/22 of the NDPS Act of Police Station Parimpora, FIR No 92/2020 under Sections 8/21, 22, and 29 of the NDPS Act of Police Station Ram Munshibagh, Srinagar, and FIR No 121/2015 under Section 8/21 of the NDPS Act of Police Station Sumbal.
The investigation in the case FIR No 26 of 2023 under Section 8/22 of the NDPS Act of Police Station Bomai is still in progress.
Police in Sopore have arrested several drug peddlers and also arrested some people involved in narco-terror trade.