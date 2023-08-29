Police freezes Rs 1.25 crore under NDPS Act

Srinagar: Police in Sopore on Tuesday froze the bank accounts of a drug peddler and initiated forfeiture proceedings of a huge amount.

Police Station Bomai of Police District Sopore on Tuesday while investigating in case FIR No 26 of 2023 under Section 8/22 of the NDPS Act arrested a drug trafficker Parvaiz Ahmad Bhat of Umerabad HMT, Srinagar.

He was found in possession of 350 bottles of Codeine Phosphate (of 100 ml each). His accounts with illegally acquired wealth amounting to Rs 1,25,06,377.10 was ordered to be frozen and attached, and forfeiture proceedings of the illegally acquired property was taken up with the Competent Authority, New Delhi in accordance with the provisions of Chapter VA of the NDPS Act, 1985.