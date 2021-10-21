Police launches toll-free helpline

Srinagar: The Kashmir Zone Police has started a toll-free helpline number in J&K. In case of any exigency or in need of assistance, people can reach PCR Kashmir using the number 1800-180-7193, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar informed on Thursday.
The move comes amid reports of civilian killings in Jammu & Kashmir.
The toll-free helpline number will be functional 24x7.
Taking to Twitter, Kashmir Zone Police said, "Kashmir Police established a toll-free #helpline at PCR Kashmir. Please feel free to call on 1800-180-7193 (24x7) in case of any #exigency or #assistance: IGP Kashmir @JmuKmrPolice."