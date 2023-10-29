Police officer critically injured in terror attack

Srinagar: An Inspector of the Jammu and Kashmir Police was critically injured after terrorists fired at him in the Eidgah area of Srinagar late Sunday afternoon following which a manhunt is underway to track the attackers.

Following the incident, he was admitted to the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) where his condition is stated to be critical.

He has been identified as Masroor Ahmad Wani, who was recently promoted to the rank of Inspector.

The incident happened when Wani was playing cricket with local boys at Eidgah near a Masjid.

Police said terrorists had used a pistol to carry out the attack.