Police officer critically injured in terror attack

Srinagar: An Inspector of the Jammu and Kashmir Police was critically injured after terrorists fired at him in the Eidgah area of Srinagar late Sunday afternoon following which a manhunt is underway to track the attackers.
Following the incident, he was admitted to the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) where his condition is stated to be critical.
He has been identified as Masroor Ahmad Wani, who was recently promoted to the rank of Inspector.
The incident happened when Wani was playing cricket with local boys at Eidgah near a Masjid.
Police said terrorists had used a pistol to carry out the attack.
“Terrorists fired at and injured Inspector Masroor Ahmad near Eidgah, Srinagar. He was immediately shifted to a hospital for treatment. Preliminary investigation reveals that a pistol was used in this terror crime. The area has been cordoned off and a case registered," Kashmir Zone Police posted on X.
Soon after the incident, the area was cordoned off and a search operation is underway.
However, so far, nobody has been detained and the operation to track the attackers was on.
Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, and other senior Police officers including Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Central Kashmir, Sujit Kumar, and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar, Ashish Kumar Mishra were present at the hospital on Sunday evening overlooking the treatment of the critically-injured Wani.
“He is critical and is being operated upon,” a senior Police officer present at the hospital said. “Doctors are doing their best.”
The incident created panic in the entire and those playing cricket left the ground in a jiffy.
Following the incident, security was also beefed up in other parts of the city.
Wani was presently posted at District Police Lines, Srinagar.
He has served in various Police ranges of areas that included south Kashmir, north Kashmir, and central Kashmir.
Sunday’s attack on Police by terrorists happened after a long lull.
In May 2022, a Police constable Saifullah Qadri of Police Component Srinagar was killed off-duty in the Soura area of Srinagar.
His daughter was also injured in the attack as he was attacked while walking on the road with his daughter.