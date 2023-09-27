Police rule out terror angle

Srinagar: The Police ruled out any terrorist angle in the cement mix settling vibration machine blast that left eight migrant labourers injured in Larkipora market of Dooru in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Wednesday.

Police here said that no terror angle was observed and investigations have been put into motion.

Official sources said that a vehicle (JK18 4476) was halted in the market when suddenly a blast occurred inside the vehicle.

The front portions of several shops were also damaged in the blast while at least eight migrant labourers sustained burn injuries.

Police said that all the injured were stable and no terror angle was involved in the blast.