Police start probe against apple grower pulling fake stunt to defame admin

Srinagar: The government Monday promised action against the elements trying to defame the administration over the allegations of stopping fruit-laden trucks on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway while Police started a probe into the issue.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that on Sunday, a video post on WhatsApp, Facebook, and Twitter social media platforms was uploaded and circulated by various media houses in which an apple grower was shown agitating by burning his apple crop.

Police said that it verified the matter on the ground and it came to the fore that the person in the video shown burning the apple crop was a fruit grower-cum-commission agent Farooq Ahmad Mir, son of Abdul Khaliq Mir of Achgooza, Rajpora Pulwama.