Police start probe against apple grower pulling fake stunt to defame admin

Srinagar: The government Monday promised action against the elements trying to defame the administration over the allegations of stopping fruit-laden trucks on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway while Police started a probe into the issue.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that on Sunday, a video post on WhatsApp, Facebook, and Twitter social media platforms was uploaded and circulated by various media houses in which an apple grower was shown agitating by burning his apple crop.
Police said that it verified the matter on the ground and it came to the fore that the person in the video shown burning the apple crop was a fruit grower-cum-commission agent Farooq Ahmad Mir, son of Abdul Khaliq Mir of Achgooza, Rajpora Pulwama.
“This year, so far, Farooq has dispatched 13 trucks of apples comprising 5424 boxes outside Kashmir to Gansham Das and Laxman Das of Shop No C-8 Azadpur Mandi, New Delhi vide challan Nos 786 dated September 15, 2022, 787 and 788 dated September 19, 2022, 789 dated September 21, 2022, 1003 and 1004 dated October 14, 2022,” the Police statement said.
It said that it had also stored around 7000 crates of apples in various cold storage facilities at IGC Lassipora.
“Regarding Sunday’s video which he made at Pachhar Satellite Fruit Mandi, where adjacent to his apple packaging facility 15 workers are busy packaging and around 500 more apple boxes are ready to be loaded for transportation to different parts of the country,” the Police statement said.
It said that to defame the administration he had burnt rotten apples and projected in the video that he had burnt his quality apple crop.
“The malicious intent of the person to defame the administration is being investigated and inquired into and strict action warranted under the law will follow against the person,” the Police statement said.
Police appealed to the people not to pay heed to any such malicious intent and whosoever was found involved in spreading such rumours would be dealt with as per the law.